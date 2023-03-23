West Midlands Police said Mohammed Abbkr, of Edgbaston, Birmingham, is being kept in custody ahead of an appearance at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning.

Abbkr, 28, Charged with attempted murder after two set alight in street in Birmingham

The force said Abbkr is alleged to have sprayed a substance on two men and set it alight

in separate incidents in Ealing, west London, on February 27 and in Birmingham last Monday.

Mohammed Rayaz, 70, was set on fire as he walked home from Dudley Road Mosque in the Edgbaston area of Birmingham at about 7pm on Monday.

He remains in hospital with severe injuries.

Abbkr was arrested in the Dudley Road area on Tuesday on suspicion of the attempted murder of Mr Rayaz.

He was later arrested on suspicion of the same offence in relation to an 82-year-old who suffered severe burns to his face and arms near an Islamic centre in Ealing.

Officers are continuing to appeal for CCTV, doorbell footage or other video that could help the investigation.