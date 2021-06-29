Isma Nawaz, 38, from the Bradford Moor area of the city, was on her way to work at the Esso petrol station in Burley-in-Wharfedale on June 23 last year.

Abbas, 26, Charged for Killing Mum of 2 Isma Nawaz by Dangerous Driving in Bradford

A Vauxhall Astra she was driving was in collision with a Ford Focus parked on Harrogate Road, Apperley Bridge, close to its junction with Parkin Lane. It happened at around 5.40am and prompted a huge response from the emergency services.

West Yorkshire Police said at the time: “A black Vauxhall Astra travelling away from Bradford was in collision with a Ford Focus, which was parked on the road close to the junction with Parkin Lane. The sole occupant of the Astra, a woman in her thirties, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.”

Mohammed Abbas, 26, of Richmond Avenue, Huddersfield, appeared before Bradford Magistrates’ Court earlier this month to face the following charge: “On

23/06/2020 at Bradford caused the death of Isma Nawaz by driving a mechanically propelled vehicle, namely an Audi A3, dangerously on a road namely Harrogate Road, Bradford ‘ Contrary to section 1 of the Road Traffic Act 1988 and Schedule 2 to the Road Traffic Offenders Act 1988.”

He will next appear at Bradford Crown Court on July 7.

Mrs Nawaz’s devastated family spoke to the Telegraph & Argus following her tragic death.

Her brother, Asad Mahmood, said: “She was a diamond. We have lost a diamond.

“Everything she used to do, she was kind-hearted, she had a heart of gold. She was a very hardworking person, she cared about everybody.”

Mrs Nawaz, who had two young daughters, had worked at the petrol station for around three to four years and travelled along Harrogate Road most days.

Her family described her as having a “kind and loving personality” and as someone who was always smiling, polite and said “all who met and knew her would have left with the feeling of happiness”.