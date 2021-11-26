A Bristol gang has been jailed after officers found packaging for £1.1 million worth of cocaine inside a Jaguar.

Aaron Rafique Jailed After £1.1 Million Cocaine and Fire Arm in Jaguar in Bristol

Police also found an imitation firearm, a truncheon and three knives while searching Aaron Jefferies’ vehicle.

The court was told that Jefferies, 31, of Allington Drive, Barrs Court led the criminal operation. He was sentenced alongside Aaron Rafique, age 30, of Milner Gardens, Bishopston and Robbie Shore, age 25, of Williams Close, Melksham.

Connor Forrester, age 25, of Meadow Road, Melksham, pleaded guilty before the trial.

Jefferies and Rafique were also found guilty of conspiracy to produce cannabis after a cannabis grow was found at a flat in Stokes Croft, Bristol.

Both Jefferies and middle man Rafique were arrested at their homes on November 14 2019.

Officers found packaging from at least 38 separate 1kg blocks of cocaine, worth £1.1m, inside Jefferies’ car.

Also in the car was a plastic bag containing 188g of cocaine, worth £14,000, a green rucksack with a further 9.5g of cocaine inside, eight sandwich bags each containing 1oz of cannabis, an imitation firearm, a truncheon, a small lock knife, and a sports bag with three sets of scales and three knives.

Three months earlier, SW ROCU officers had watched a meeting which took place in Jefferies’ Range Rover in Melksham between him and Shore.

A warrant

at a nearby flat on Sangster Avenue led to Shore being arrested and Forrester trying to run away. He discarded what turned out to be £4,000 worth of cocaine as he ran, with £300 worth later found in his pockets.

A subsequent search of Forrester’s home on Meadow Road, Melksham, led to a further £14,000 worth of cocaine, four mobile phones and scales being seized.

Shore was using Forrester’s address to store the drugs in an attempt to avoid being caught.

Jefferies was sentenced yesterday (November 24) to nine-and-a-half years for conspiracy to supply cocaine and possession with intent to supply cocaine. He was handed a further 18-month sentence for conspiracy to produce cannabis, making a total prison sentence of 11 years.



Rafique was sentenced to five years and five months, Shore to six-and-a-half years, while Forrester received a suspended two-year sentence and 300 hours of community service.

The investigation was led by the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SW ROCU) and took over two years to conclude.

Detective Inspector Charlotte Tucker from the SW ROCU said: “This group was organising the supply of cocaine on a commercial scale in Wiltshire and beyond. Aaron Jefferies was top of their group, but we all know the harm going on further down the chain. It’s purely about money for them, but for others, it’s exploitation, fear, violence and crime-funded drug use. The impact of organised crime is felt by everyone.