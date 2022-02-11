There are reports that Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s newly married wife Syeda Dania Shah is the same TikToker who used to be a contestant in Faysal Quraishi’s TikTok show.

Aamir Liaquat’s third wife turns out to be a TikToker in TV show

Titled as ‘ Dance Competition In Khush Raho Pakistan’, Dania was one of the contestants of the show. There are reports that she is the main reason behind Tuba and Aamir’s separation.

As per sources, Tuba knew about Aamir and Dania’s alleged affair and she decided to part her ways from him but things got worse and they decided

to part their ways.

Syeda Tuba confirmed her separation from Aamir Liaqat last night. It was the same night when Aamir and Dania got married. According to Liaqat, his third wife is 18-years-old. She is lovely, charming, simple, and darling in nature and belongs to a Saraiki family in Lodhran.

Aamir and Tuba got married in 2018 against the opposition of his first wife Bushra with whom he has two children. In 2020, his former first wife Bushra Iqbal revealed that Aamir had divorced her, referring to it as the most “painful and traumatic thing” for her and their children.