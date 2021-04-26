Aamir Liaquat’s ‘Third Wife’ Came Forward With Shocking Revelations

Model and actor Haniya Khan is claiming to be the third wife of Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain – a Pakistani scholar, politician and television personality.

As rumors of Aamir Liaquat’s third marriage surfaced, the Internet has lost its cool. Given the Member of the National Assembly’s (MNA) recent ‘nagin’ memes, this isn’t helping.

Pakistani actress Haniya Khan came forth alleging that she is Aamir Liaquat’s third wife. She also shared a number of screenshots of WhatsApp conversations on social media.

The actress is dubbing the Islamic scholar, ‘cheat, and a ‘traitor’ in a video message that is making rounds online. Aamir Liaquat Hussain already made headlines for his second marriage and subsequent divorce with his first wife, in 2018.

Narrating her side of the story, Khan took to social media to publicly declare the relationship. This has been going for a long time as my family had been meeting Dr. Aamir Liaquat for a long time.

Our family agreed

to our marriage, but the second wife of Aamir, Tooba Aamir, started a campaign against our relationship. Tooba is a hypocrite, she tried to damage my career.

Khan in another post confessed I was a driver’s daughter. I am from a poor background. Only my mother and sisters supported me and you made me their enemy.

The alleged third wife then challenged Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf MNA openly. I challenge you if you are as honest as you claim then say ‘you don’t have any link with me’ in media and answer every question regarding me. You are a traitor, If you don’t care about me, I don’t care about you as well”, she said in a social media post.

As for now, the ex-minister for religious affairs has not responded to any accusations or claims of the model.

She further added that she tried to commit suicide four times, and just because of Aamir Liaquat she also raised her hand against her mother and father, but now he has left her alone because of Tooba.