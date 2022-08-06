Bushra Iqbal has recently said that his ex-husband and late Aamir Liaquat went into depression after his wife Dania Malik had leaked inappropriate videos of the deceased.

Aamir Liaquat’s leaked videos led him into depression: Bushra Iqbal

Bushra Iqbal said in a tweet said, “We are going to submit a revision application in sessions court to suspend the order of the exhumation of Late Aamir Liaquat. Hopefully, Allah will resolve this matter in favour of Ahmed & Duaa. In sha Allah.”

She said that it is hoped that Allah will resolve this matter in favour of Ahmad and Dua (son and daughter). It should be noted that the appeal has been filed by Aamir Liaquat’s daughter Dua

Aamir in the court of Sessions Judge Sharqi.

Dua Aamir’s lawyer Zia Awan said that earlier a magistrate said to bury her without postmortem, but the police also did not object, and the police did not find evidence.

She said that the family did not want the post-mortem of Aamir Liaquat. “We have come to the sessions court on the order of the High Court, the same court cannot make two decisions, the decision has been made in haste without listening to the family,” she said.

Moreover, Bushra Iqbal said that Dania Shah has been deposed legally, Dania is no longer Aamir Liaquat’s widow, and she has filed an application against this gang in FIA, it was inappropriate to leak someone’s personal videos.