Aamir Liaquat’s ex-wife Tuba lands in trouble after posting emotional message

Syeda Tuba Anwar, the former wife of host and politician Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain, has landed herself in hot water after posting an emotional message on social media.

The actress did not know her emotional and heartfelt post about her parents will backfire on her totally. Recently, she has posted a picture with her parents captioning them as the fruitful shelter and a protective shield.

Her caption read: ‘Zindagi ki karakti dhoop mein ek saaye dar darkht ki tarhan… maa baap ki chaaon humein mehfoz

rakhti hai… meri hayaat ki khushkismati ye hai ke mere maa baap mere sath hain… Allah pak tamam walidein ko sehat de Aameen… Alhamdullilah ’

However, as soon as she posted a picture, she gained all the negative attention as the public apparently got angry at her damage control activity. Most of them did not agree with her posts as one of the social media users questioned why did not Tuba think about these shelters before marrying Aamir Liaquat.

A few said that Aamir Liaquat and Bushra were also parents and she ruined their house/shelter. According to netizens, Tuba falls in Aamir Liaquat’s category and is equally sinful.