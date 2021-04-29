Actress Haniya Khan has once again claimed to be Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s third wife after the host refused the marriage rumours and publically declared that his only wife is Tuba.

Aamir Liaquat’s Alleged Third Wife Leaked His Audio Call, Stop Me If You Can

Actress-model Haniya Khan has come up with more proofs and Nikkah details after Aamir rebuffing marriage rumours.

Last night, she went live on a social media platform and claimed that she and the host got their Nikkah done in the presence of Emaan Zara, Adeel Suri, and Moiz Umer.

She further accused Hussain of threatening her father with life and creating hurdles for her while she was on her way to Islamabad. She concluded the video that stop her if someone can but now she will expose Aamir Liaqat and he accompanies at every satellite channel, according to her.

She also shared a leaked few recordings exchanged

between her and Liaquat. Despite Liaqat denying any relationship with the actress, the viewers are still confused what he was actually trying to say in his clarification video. video available on youtube:

He said, “Everyone hates talkative women, but no one marries a deaf-mute woman, people speak a lot, like you all, and according to you people I am married twice, thrice and many times but my marriage is only with Tuba, she is my only wife.”

He further narrated a verse that meant he is the one who only cries in front of Allah. It all started when Haniya Khan claimed that she is the third wife of Aamir Liaquat Hussain.