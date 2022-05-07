News of the separation between Aamir Liaquat Hussain and his wife Dania Shah has finally come true as the controversial anchor’s third wife has approached the court for a divorce.

Aamir Liaquat set for another divorce, abandoned by third wife

Dania Shah filed suit for annulment of marriage and demanded maintenance worth Rs. 100,000. The host’s third wife reached the court to get a divorce and the court in this regard has issued notices to Liaqat.

Liaquat’s third wife in a petition stated that Liaqat is addicted to a drug named ‘ice’ and beats her. He should issue an order payment of Rs. 11 crores for the house and jewelry in the form of Haq-e-Mehr and the monthly expenditure of Rs. 100,000.

Furthermore, in the petition, Aamir Liaquat’s third wife said that he

is not exactly what he looks like. According to her, four months of marriage were no less than torture.

She claimed that Liaquat has been threatening her and her parents. She also urged Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz to provide protection to her and her family.

It may be recalled that Aamir Liaquat’s first wife Dr Bushra Iqbal had said in December 2020 that her husband had divorced her on the phone while her second wife Tobia Anwar had said on February 9 through social media posts that she had divorced her husband.

She was married to Amir Liaquat in July 2018. Amir Liaquat had his third marriage on February 10 with 18-year-old Syeda Dania Shah.

Amir Liaqat is taking care of his children’s education expenses from his ex-wives and his eldest son Ahmed is 22 years old.