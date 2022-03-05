Popular TV host and PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain has refuted the rumours of hosting Ramzan transmission with third wife Dania Shah.

Aamir Liaquat refutes rumours hosting Ramzan transmission with third wife

According to Liaqat, it is completely false news. Taking to Twitter, the MNA wrote that Daniah is a housewife and will not do any transmission.

According to him, he has not decided yet to do Transmission because he is doing an International animated film and dubbing dates in April. Earlier, in an interview, Aamir Liaqat said that he is also doing some dramas with Urdu Flex,

so it is possible that he will bring Dania in these dramas as well.

It should be noted that Liaquat had married 18-year-old Syeda Dania Shah of Lodhran last month. Aamir Liaquat was once married to Bushra Iqbal and Syeda Tuba but both of his wives have parted ways from him.

His third wife Dania Shah is a TikToker and these days, the couple is busy posting their TikTok videos on social media. According to Liaqat, his third wife’s name is Syeda Dania Shah and she is 18-years-old. She is lovely, charming, simple, and darling in nature and belongs to a Saraiki family in Lodhran.