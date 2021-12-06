Aamir Liaquat Hussain is not just a host turned politician, but his name is thea centre of controversies as well.

Aamir Liaquat is ready to host Pakistani ‘Big Boss’ on Bol TV

From live Ramazan transmission to acting in a telefilm, a politician turned entertainer has done everything. Now, Liaqat has announced that he will be soon coming to the latest reality show which is based on a format of Indian reality show ‘Big Boss’.

Interestingly, this reality show will be aired on Bol Television, the same channel, Liaqat has previously worked in. Moreover, the teaser of Dr. Aamir Liaquat’s show has been released by the channel, in which the host can be seen narrating the idea of the show which says that the participants will stay in Bol House for a month and will abide by all the house rules.

The TV host

turned politician from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had earlier resigned from his seat in the lower house of parliament.

“Have sent my resignation from the National Assembly. May Allah Almighty support Imran Khan and PTI. Allah Hafiz,” he said in a short message on Twitter.

Since joining the PTI six months before the general polls in 2018, Liaquat has issued multiple berating statements against senior PTI leadership including the premier, accusing them of sidelining representatives from Karachi.

He was elected to the National Assembly as a candidate of the PTI from constituency NA-245 (Karachi East-IV) in 2018 general election.

Talking about her wife’s upcoming TV serial, Aamir also said that his wife is extremely professional who is working as a lead character alongside Shahroz Sabzwari.

Earlier, Tuba posted photos with Shahroz on her Instagram account revealing her character’s name in the upcoming TV serial. She started her acting career last year with a role in TV serial Bharas.