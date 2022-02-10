Popular TV host and PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain has married another girl last night, a few hours after the news of the anchor and his second wife’s separation circulated on social media.

Aamir Liaquat Hussain Married Third Time, 18 Years Old Syeda Dania Shah

Taking the news to the social media platform, the controversial host announced the news of tying the knot with an 18-year old girl named Syeda Dania Shah. “She is belong to an honourable Najeeb ut Tarfain “Sadaat” Family of

Lodhran, South Punjab, saraiki lovely, charming, simple and darling.

“I would like to request all of my well wishers, please pray for us, I have just passed the dark tunnel, it was a wrong turn,” he concluded the post.

His now ex-wife Tuba announced last night that after 14 months of separation, she has filed for a khula from Aamir Liaqat Hussain. They got married in 2018. Tuba Aamir also appeared with Aamir Liaquat as a host in the Ramadan transmission. It was last year when Liaqat divorced his first wife on call upon Tuba’s request.