Controversial host Aamir Liaquat Hussain, who has been facing a rough patch in life after his failing marriages, has now left a cryptic message on social media for his former wives.

Aamir Liaquat Hussain leaves a cryptic message for his ex-wives

Recently, the anchor took to social media and posted pictures of his wives and wrote, “It is for all three of You”. He also posted a sad song that said that his wives did not care for him.

After the pictures, the anchor elaborated about his wives in the post and explained that his rant is not for his first wife but his second and third wives. Depp used hashtags for the third wife which said, ‘Dangerous is third’. He also used hashtags related to betrayal in life.

Now social media users have

come up with hilarious and negative responses and given their opinion on the anchor’s life. The netizens think that Aamir Liaqat should keep quiet.

Liaqat has announced to leave Pakistan for good, days after his teenage wife leaked his private video clips. It should be noted that the third wife of Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain has approached the court for divorce this weekend, however, the court has issued notices to Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain for June 7.

Shah has taken a stand in the petition that Aamir Liaquat is addicted to ice and after being intoxicated, she is subjected to torture on a daily basis. Dania Shah has said that Aamir Liaquat is not exactly what he looks like, four months of marriage were no less than a pain. “Aamir Liaquat is threatening me and my parents with dire consequences,” she said.