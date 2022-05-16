Aamir Liaquat Decides To ‘Leave Pakistan Forever’ after 3rd Wife Left Him

Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain has decided to “leave Pakistan forever” following his third, and the most controversial, marriage fiasco with Dania Shah.

Days after his estranged teenage wife allegedly leaked his private videos, controversial TV host Aamir Liaquat Husain has announced he will ‘leave Pakistan forever’.

Aamir Liaquat has been trending on social media all week after some alleged videos, posted online and quickly went viral. While the videos could not be independently verified, Liaquat also did not come out and called them as fake.

The videos were allegedly leaked by his 18-year-old wife Dania Shah who had filed for divorce over what she claimed were abusive acts committed by

the MNA, including forcing her into “indecent acts”.

Taking to Twitter, Aamir posted a series of tweets with two TikTok videos featuring him while lip-syncing on songs “Har Zulm Tera Yad Hai” (will remember your cruelty) and “Kya Hua Tera Wada” (what happened to your promise) playing in the background.

“After a while will release my last statement regarding the filthy fiasco from the land of Pakistan and then leave forever,” the MNA stated in a cryptic message.

Aamir responded to his videos by asking the judiciary and the Federal Investigation Authority’s cybercrime wing why no action had been taken yet.

One of the leaked videos purportedly shows the dissident PTI MNA roaming around in his room and in the other video he is seen taking some white substance in a dark room.