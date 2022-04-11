Disgruntled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain has broken the silence on rumours circulating about his third marriage.

Aamir Liaquat breaks silence over separation rumours with 3rd wife Dania

For the past few days, the news was being circulated on social media that Syeda Dania Shah, the third wife of Aamir Liaquat, had deleted all the photos posted with her husband from her Instagram account.

In addition, rumours were circulating that Aamir Liaquat was no longer following Dania on Instagram, after which

it was claimed that the two had separated. However, Liaquat himself has now denied all these reports and shared the story on Instagram.

Liaquat shared a screenshot of a news item and wrote ‘nonsense’ on it. In another story, he also shared Dania’s account in which it can be seen that a video of Amir Liaquat was recently shared on the account while she has also mentioned Amir Liaquat Hussain in each of her posts.

It may be recalled that Aamir Liaquat had announced his marriage to Dania Shah in early February this year.