Aamir Liaqat and His Much Younger Second Wife Both Test Positive

As the second wave breakout emerges in the country, TV host and politician Aamir Liaqat and his second wife, Tuba Aamir, have revealed that they have been positive for the disease.

“Salam everyone. @iamaamirliaquat and I have tested positive. We are being treated at home,” Tuba wrote on Instagram. She went on to ask the fans to pray for her and her husband’s health.

Aamir, in a series of tweets, first said that his family was “under attack”, and then added “Attacker detected, the notorious. Victims: Aamir Liaquat and Syeda Tuba Aamir.”

He also reported on the herbal, such as ginger and garlic, that he is using to combat the disease.

Aamir Liaquat Hussain is one of the most controversial Pakistani television host and politician who has a specific way of always staying in the news, and almost never in a good

way.

Aamir Liaqat had won a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ticket during the 2018 elections.

He had earlier hinted at resigning from his post due to his inability to relieve Karachi’s power outage issues, but his resignation was reportedly rejected by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

As per latest updates Aamir Liaquat Hussain has been shifted to hospital after his condition deteriorated.

Recently, in another tweet Aamir Liaquat Hussain has asked people to pray and said that I am not fighting with it but seeking refuge.

On the other hand, Tuba, wife of Aamir Liaquat Hussain, said in her tweet that her husband has been shifted to hospital after his health deteriorated and facing severe difficulty while breathing.

“Today is my birthday but we can t celebrate it because Aamir Liaquat is seriously ill and hospitalized,” said Tuba.

She appealed to the people to pray for them, this is a difficult time, I cannot see him like that, she added.