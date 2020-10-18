Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan is set for Bollywood. If trade sources are to be believed, he will make his debut in the remake of the Malayalam film Ishq (2019), which deals with moral policing. Special Chabbis fame Neeraj Pandey will helm the romantic thriller.

Aamir Khan’s Eldest Son, Junaid Khan All Set To Make Bollywood Debut

The 26-year-old is currently prepping for his role in the upcoming romantic thriller, which will be bankrolled by Neeraj Pandey.

Junaid, who did two years of training and theatre in American Academy of Dramatic Arts in LA, has been honing his acting skills through theatre, for over three years now. He made his theatre debut with the adaptation of Mother Courage and Her Children, which was helmed by Quasar Thakore Padamsee.

Junaid, Aamir’s elder child from his previous marriage to Reena Dutta, worked

as an assistant director in Rajkumar Hirani’s PK (2014).

Coincidently, Aamir had also worked in a film titled Ishq (1997) helmed by Indra Kumar, co-starring Juhi Chawla, Ajay Devgn and Kajol.

In 2019, Aamir Khan had spoken about Junaid’s inclination towards theatre more than films.

“It is up to him (about making his film debut). He should lead his own life and take his own decisions. I don’t want to take it for him. I have left it all to him.

He certainly has an inclination towards the creative world and towards filmmaking. He is following his path, he has studied theatre. He is actually more interested in theatre than films. I am allowing him to go and find his own path. That’s how it should be. He is very bright,” Aamir said in an interview.

