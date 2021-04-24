Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has shared fun poolside pictures donning a salmon pink shirt, inspiring a summer weekend vibe.

Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan Posts Poolside Pictures Despite Ramadan

Actor Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan took to Instagram to share a few poolside photos and gave her followers a sneak peek into how she is spending her lock-down. Ira shared in the caption, “I was dared that it wasn’t a real chair. All chairs are real chairs! They’re all meant to be sat on!”

Ira’s social media is filled with candid videos where she talks about her life and has also opened up about her struggle with depression.

She also shares cute photos with her boyfriend Nupur Shikare.

Ira and Nupur are not shy of showing their love for each other as they often post about each other.

Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan’s two children with his former wife Reena Dutta, with whom he also has a son named Junaid. She made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides’ Medea in 2019, with Hazel Keech in the lead role.

Ira Khan made her relationship official with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on Instagram on the occasion of Promise Day earlier this year.

Aamir Khan’s daughter has been vocal about suffering from depression and opened up on facing mental health issues on social media.