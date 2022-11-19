Bollywood star Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan got engaged to her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in Mumbai the other day. The whole family was seen attending their engagement ceremony in the city.

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan gets engaged to Nupur Shikhare

The engagement ceremony was attended by Ira’s father Aamir Khan, mother Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan’s nephew Imran Khan and grandmother Zeenat Hussain, and many others.

pictures from the engagement went viral in which Ira Khan could be seen wearing a gorgeous red gown, while her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare can be seen in a black suit.

Aamir Khan, in the viral pictures, can be seen sporting an ethnic look. The actor is wearing kurta with matching dhoti.

The couple looked all things beautiful as they walked hand-in-hand. They even posed for the paparazzi stationed outside the venue. Apart from Aamir and his family, a lot of their close friends were seen marking their presence.