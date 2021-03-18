Bollywood star Aamir Khan surprised everyone when he announced his exit from social media. On Monday, a day post his birthday, the actor thanked everyone for their wishes, and said that he will be going off the internet to ‘drop the pretence’.

Aamir Khan To Quit Social Media: ‘Live In My Own World, Rarely Share Anything’

The Laal Singh Chaddha actor was recently spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai, and quizzed about his exit from social media. The actor said that he has always been in his own world and has never really posted anything on social media, making him rethink his options.

“Nahi woh isliye nahi kuch, aaplog apni theories mat lagayi. Main apni dhunki mein rehta hu. Social media mein hu kahan main toh mujhe laga waise bhi kuch daalta nahi hu main, apni dhunki mein rehta hu (Nothing like that, please don’t bring your own theories. I live in my own world and have no presence on social media. I don’t even post anything),” Aamir Khan told the paps.

The 3 Idiots star also said that he will be communicating with his audience through the media, like earlier times. He pulled their legs saying that they should be happy now with this change.

Said Aamir Khan, “Alvida nahi, main toh udhar hi hu, kahin jaa nahi raha. Aur hum isse pehle bhi toh communicate karte the.

Aur ab isme aap media ka role zyada badh gaya hai. Because ab main media ke through hi apne audience se baat kar paunga. Toh apko toh khush hona chaiye (I am not saying goodbye as I am around. We used to communicate before social media too. And now media will have bigger role to play in helping me communicate with my audience, as I will be reaching out to them through the press. I think you guys should be happier now).”

As he drove off, the star put in a word of encouragement mentioning that he has full trust in the media.

On Monday, March 15, while announcing his departure from social media, Aamir Khan, in his ‘last post’ mentioned that his production company AKF (Aamir Khan Productions) has started its new official page, which will henceforth keep everyone updated about him and his films.

“Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday. My heart is full. In other news, this is going to be my last post on social media. Considering that I am SO active anyway I have decided to drop the pretence. We will continue to communicate as we did before. In addition, AKP has created its official channel! So future updates on me and my films can be found there. Here’s the official handle! @akppl_official. Lots of love, always, a,” wrote the 56-year-oldactor.