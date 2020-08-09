A day after posting a cryptic photo, famed Pakistani actress Aamina Sheikh has confirmed her wedding by sharing a loved-up photo with her husband.

Aamina Sheikh, 38, Tied the Knot, Shares Picture With Entrepreneur Husband and Her Daughter

Sheikh shared the first pictures with her husband on her Instagram, a day after posting a photograph of wedding rings, that led to speculation about her new marriage.

She started her announcement series with a ‘Bismillah’ post, after which she posted the pictures with rings. She then shared the pictures with her husband and her 5-year-old daughter Meissa, whom she shares with ex-husband, actor Mohib Mirza.

She didn’t write any caption with any of the posts but many celebs such as Saba Qamar, Adeel Hussain, Nadia Hussain, Sunita Marshall, Minal Khan, Zara Noor Abbas, Momal Sheikh and others went on

to congratulate her on her ‘new beginning.’

Many celebs such as Saba Qamar, Adeel Hussain, Nadia Hussain, Sunita Marshall, Minal Khan, Zara Noor Abbas, Momal Sheikh and others went on to congratulate her on her ‘new beginning.’

Sheikh married actor Mohib Mirza, at Karachi. Their wedding was a three-day event taking place from 30 April to 2 May 2005. Mohib and Aamina met on the sets of a show which Mohib was hosting and Aamina was directing.



In an interview, Mohib revealed that he had the hardest time convincing Aamina’s father and that each meeting with him involved “extensive grilling”. They have a daughter together, Meissa, born in 2015; they announced their separation in 2018.

The actress got married to Omar Farooqui and announced it on 8 August 2020 on her instagram with the wedding rings. Her husband is not from the showbiz industry. He is an entrepreneur and founder of coded minds.