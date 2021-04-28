Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar remembers her late husband, while sharing how she is trying to adaprt to a life without him. Irrfan died on April 29, 2020 is still fondly remembered by his fans worldwide.

A Year Without Irrfan Khan Told Son, I’m Going to Die’ Two Days Before His Death

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar has opened up on the death of the actor and how she has been unable to cope with the loss.

Sutapa and Irrfan met when they were both students at the National School of Drama. Irrfan died on April 29, 2020, after a long battle with neuroendocrine tumor.

In an extremely emotional interview with Film Companion, Sutapa described how Irrfan was curious about death and what happens after life. She said that after he was diagnosed with cancer, he felt that maybe he had drawn death towards him.

“He was very curious about death

since the day we met. He comes from a Muslim family, I come from a Hindu background but I never had a natal chart. It’s all Irrfan; he made my kundali.

His thing for astrology was not to know what will happen to his career but he was curious to know what will happen in the next life. He was immensely curious about it. He messaged Anup in London if he was drawing death towards him. Death had became like his playmate,” Sutapa said.

Babil also spoke about his last moments with his ‘Baba’ Irrfan Khan. “I was there in the hospital in the last two days. He was losing consciousness. He just looked at me, smiled and said, ‘I am going to die.’ And I said, ‘No, you are not.’ He smiled again and went back to sleep. But I really feel like he had surrendered completely. There are no words to achieve that kind of evolution I think.”