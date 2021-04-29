Travellers having to stay in quarantine hotels in England will be charged £1,750 for their stay, those who fail to quarantine in a government-sanctioned hotel for 10 days face fines of up to £10,000.

A Good Bash for UK Hotels, £30 to £40 Per Night Now Charging £1750 for 11 Nights

The £1,750 fee for an individual includes the hotel, the cost of transport and testing. The additional rate for one extra adult or a child aged over 12 is £650, and for a child aged five to 12 it is £325.

And no one will come and clean your room for you either. (At best they will leave you some bleach and fresh sheets for you to do it yourself.) For a lucky few, there’s the hope of being escorted by masked guards for a “gulp”

of fresh air a few times each day.

Quarantine hotels should be for people who don’t have anywhere secure to self-isolate when they arrive in the UK. Or they should be for everyone coming in, not just form those red list countries.

Passengers are simply being ask to self-declare where they have flown in from when they land, which means they could lie and just leave the airport in the same way as people from “green” countries do.

There is little to stop them fleeing the airport or mingling with “clean” passengers in the long queues at immigration.

In a couple of months, when the government has given quarantine hotels a good bash, and they feel it won’t lose too much face by acknowledging that the UK system doesn’t work, they will scrap them. The next solution up for debate will be vaccine passports and tracking arriving passengers’ mobile phones.