A thief jailed for five years for raiding more than £40,000 of high value car parts from vehicles at Bradford dealership JCT 600 today had his sentence cut to four years.

A Bradford Thief, Shamraze, Has Prison Sentence Cut After Jailed for 5 Years

Mohammed Shamraze appeared before Bradford Crown Court on a video link to HMP Leeds two days after he was imprisoned for persistently raiding iDrive units from BMWs parked at the firm on Sticker Lane.

Shamraze, 24, of Bradford Lane, Laisterdyke, Bradford, pleaded guilty on the day of his trial earlier this week to five offences of theft at JCT 600 and to smashing the window of a Volkswagen Golf parked on Westbury Street in Bradford on April 8 to steal the Sat-Nav.

He also admitted stealing a Sat-Nav from a car parked at a garage in Rotherham in September, 2019, causing £2,000 loss and damage.

In a Review hearing of the sentence this afternoon, Deputy Circuit Judge Neil Davey QC said that after looking again at the sentencing guidelines, the jail sentence should be slashed by 12 months.

The “just and proportionate” overall sentence was four years, taking into account the work Shamraze had done to turn his life around while locked up in prison on remand.

During the sentencing hearing on Wednesday, Prosecutor Paul

Canfield said Shamraze had a special tool for removing car radios and previous convictions for similar offences.

He had eight previous convictions for 12 offences, mainly for stealing from cars, and he was in breach of two suspended sentence orders when he committed the Bradford offences.

The high value raids on vehicle at JCT 600 began on January 24 this year when he stole the entire central console from a BMW 420 causing loss and damage to the value of £5,500.

He returned on February 28 when he targeted three cars, racking up a £9,000 bill for the loss and damage, returning again on March 14 and 28 to make similar forays.

On his final visit, on April 4, he broke into a black BMW, stealing the iDrive, causing loss to the owner of £5,000.

The dealership said he had caused the company “immeasurable” loss.

Added to the £40,792 cost of his crimes was an increase in the firm’s insurance premium, the cost of upping security and the erosion of the trust and confidence of customers. Cars were now moved overnight, the CCTV cover had been increased and fencing put up.

Shamraze’s barrister, Vincent Blake-Barnard, said he had spent six months in custody on remand and realised what a mistake he had made. He was fully remorseful and keen to make a fresh start in life.