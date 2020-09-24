A nine-year-old boy shot dead her aunt who married out of her own free will in Sargodha.

9-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Killed His Aunt For Marrying of Her Own Choice in Pakistan

“Can’t get worse than this……Nine years old kid shot and killed aunt for marrying of her own choice in Sargodha. Was trained by family members for one year how to kill her aunt,” journalist Mubashir Zaidi wrote on Twitter. The journalists said the kid was trained by ‘family members for one year how to kill her aunt’.

Police have released a 9-year-old child who was detained for the alleged murder of his aunt in Sargodha –for contracting a marriage out of her own free will –at the behest of his family members.

Journalist Mubashir Zaidi said the child was handed back to parents

as being under 10 years old there were no provisions of law that could be applied to him.

However, social media commentators say that the parents of the child could be tried for abetting the murder.

“Although the Doli Incapax [incapable of evil] doctrine is recognized as a general exception in PPC yet there are sections related to Criminal conspiracy, abetment, common intention and common object in law. Efficient investigation especially with regard to circumstantial evidence may lead to a breakthrough,” wrote a social media user to the decision.

Another wrote that the ‘parents or whoever trained him to murder can be charged with conspiracy to murder’.

One Niaz Murtaza wrote that the’state should take over the custody of the boy from family as and put him through the remedial process. but the family members should be charged for plotting murder and endangering child’.