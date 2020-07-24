9 Family Members, Including Children and Women, Shot Dead in Rawalpindi

Nine people including women and children were shot dead by unknown assailants at Chauntra area in Rawalpindi on Friday.

Children and women, were gunned down and several others sustained bullet injuries when some armed men attacked their house in Miyal village, located in suburbs of Rawalpindi on Friday.

According to police, some unidentified armed men entered the house in the village and opened indiscriminate firing on the residents. The assailants managed to escape from the scene after the attack. The police said the reason behind the incident was an old enmity.

While confirming the despicable incident, Spokesperson Rawalpindi Police Sajid said that five women and four minor children were killed by the attackers and three more children are seriously injured.

Police and rescue officials, after being informed, rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured to the hospital.

Sources said that the causalities may rise as the injured were said to be in critical condition at the hospital. The police have registered a case and launched investigations into the killings.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and sought a comprehensive report from the CPO Rawalpindi. He directed the police officer to arrested the suspects involved in the incident at the earliest. The chief minister ordered the police to bring the assailants to justice.