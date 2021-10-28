Haibat Khan Haleemi of the University of Balochistan created history by becoming the country’s oldest PhD scholar on Wednesday.

85-Year-Old Man Becomes the Oldest PhD Scholar in Pakistan

The 85-year-old received his degree during the 18th convocation of the University of Balochistan. All participants of the gathering gave standing ovation when Haibat took to the stage to receive his degree.

Governor Balochistan, Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha, embraced the oldest PhD Scholar before conferring the degree on him.

The Governor said that the idea of

doing PhD at this age and the determination to complete it is encouraging and a source of pride for all knowledge-seekers.

Haibat Haleemi belonged to the Police Department of Balochistan. After retiring as DSP, he decided to continue his studies and pursue PhD in Political Sciences. He completed his degree in 2019 and was supposed to receive the degree in the 17th convocation 2021, which got delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The varsity, however, merged the 17th and 18th convocation, which was held on 25 October 2021.