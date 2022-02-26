80-year-old Ukrainian man trying to enlist in army ‘for his grandkids’ goes viral!

The photo of an 80-year-old Ukrainian man has left people all over social media heartbroken after it was revealed that the elderly man had shown up to enlist himself in the army amid Russian attack on the country.

The viral photo was shared by former Ukrainian first lady Kateryna Yushchenko late on Thursday. In the photograph, an elderly man wearing a black jacket and a black cap is seen approaching a soldier with a leather bag in his hand.

“Someone posted a photo of this 80-year-old who showed up to join the army, carrying with him a small case with 2 t-shirts, a pair of extra pants, a toothbrush, and a few sandwiches for lunch,” Yushchenko wrote. “He said he was doing it for his grandkids.”

The photo went viral amid Russia’s brutal advancement within Ukraine and the possibility of it taking over capital Kyiv. People all over the world have commented on the heartbreaking situation that led an 80-year-old man to willingly volunteer for a cause that may cause his death.

While the

situation is tragic, many people have praised the elderly man for his bravery and love for his grandchildren. Kateryna Yushchenko’s tweet has been liked more than 200,000 times and retweeted over 36,000 times by Friday night. The tweet has garnered various rections from people who have shared their own experiences as replies. “I wish you humanitarians and journalists once at least have rised the pain of Afghans, the west is still supporting war in my country,” a user wrote.

Ukraine announced late on Thursday that men between the age of 18 and 60 were barred from leaving the country, which has been under martial law since the start of the Russian invasion. The Ukrainian president also said in a statement that Ukraine will provide arms to anybody who wanted to fight.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defence has also encouraged citizens to prepare Molotov Cocktails or Mollies in order to defend themselves against Russian forces in case the need arises. The Ukrainian government expanded its military draft last December to include all women “fit for military service” between the ages of 18 and 60.