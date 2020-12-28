8 Out of 9 Found of Running a Defamatory Campaign Against Actor Ali Zafar

The Federal Investigation Agency has Declared singer Meesha Shafi and 8 others Guilty of Running a Defamatory campaign on social media against singer actor Ali Zafar.

FIA asked the trial court to start its proceedings against them. It may be recalled that FIA had Registered a case against 9 Accused, including Blogger Humna Raza, over an alleged campaign on social media against singer Ali Zafar.

However Blogger Humna Raza later issued an Apology on her Twitter account in which she termed the allegations against singer Ali Zafar as a misunderstanding.

In the Apology Letter, Humna Raza wrote that “After Mesha Shafi’s tweet against Ali Zafar on April 19, 2019, I also did a tweet in which I said that as a fan I took a selfie with Ali Zafar.

And in the meantime, I was feeling very upset with them.“Blogger Humna Raza explained in her apology that “it was a selfie taken in a Friendly Atmosphere

which I misunderstood.”

“I shouldn’t have tweeted like this when I was aware of the consequences of my tweet going forward,” she added.

Humna Raza Further said, “my statement was also used against Ali Zafar, which not only damaged his honor and reputation, but also his family members, and I deeply Regret it. In the interim challan, the FIA said : During the course of investigation so far Meera Shafi alias Meesha Shafi, Iffat Omar, Maham Javaid, Leena Ghani, Haseemus Zaman, Fariha Ayub, Syed Faizan Raza, Humna Raza and Ali Gul Pir have been Found Guilty in this case as per available oral & Documentary Evidences.

According to the FIA, Humna Raza is no longer required in the investigation as Zafar has Accepted her Apology.

The FIA said Ms Shafi posted Defamatory and False allegations of harassment against Ali Zafar in April 19, 2018 but she Failed to Produce any witnesses before it in favour of her allegations. The other suspects also Failed to provide Evidence in favour of the direct allegations posted by them on social media.