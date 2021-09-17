The transport secretary Grant Shapps announced that people who are double-vaccinated will no longer have to carry out pre-departure tests before returning to England from non-red list countries.

8 Countries Including Turkey and Pakistan Come Off UK’s Red List from 22 September

PCR tests for travel will be phased out by the end of October, which will allow travellers to replace the second day test with a cheaper lateral flow test.

Shapps also confirmed that the government is opting for a “simplified” system for international travel.

Instead of the current traffic light system, from 4 October, there will be one red list and simplified measures for the rest of the world.

Eight countries will

be moved from the red list from 4am on Wednesday 22 September, including Turkey, Pakistan and Maldives.

The Times this morning reported that the red list could be “more than halved”, with countries likely to be removed “in time for [October] half term”.

In other news, cross-channel rail operator Eurostar have confirmed that their trains will not stop in Kent, where they previously stopped at Ashford and Ebbsfleet, until 2023.

Grant Shapps said the government will introduce a “new simplified system” for international travel from Monday 4 October.

He said the new approach will comprise of “a single red list and simplified measures for the rest of the world”.

This will help the UK in “striking the right balance to manage the public health risk as No.1 priority”, he added.