70-Year-Old Woman Murders 57-Year-Old Lover After He Married Her Daughter

A 70-year-old woman from Mumbai allegedly killed her 57-year-old lover by attacking him with a hammer at their residence in Wadala area on Tuesday. The victim reportedly “married” his partner’s daughter. The septuagenarian was arrested on charges of murder on Wednesday.

The accused woman has been identified as Shanti Pal (70). Her lover, identified as Bimal Khanna, had tied the nuptial knot with Pal’s daughter from her first marriage, as per reports. The woman was infuriated over this matrimonial alliance.

On Tuesday night, Pal got into an argument with Khanna after he returned home. She, in a fit of anger, attacked him with a hammer. Khanna — who was being administered medical treatment for brain stroke – lost consciousness.

The next day (Wednesday), the elderly woman dashed Khanna to Sion

hospital, where she informed medics that he had collapsed.Khanna’s post-mortem examination established “physical trauma” to his body “by fall, impact or attack” as the reason for his death.

Following this, the hospital informed the police about Khanna’s death. The police picked up Pal who then confessed to having committed the crime.

According to the police, the elderly woman, along with her daughter from her first marriage, had shifted from Punjab to Mumbai following the 1984 riots. She came in contact with Khanna who gave her a place to live. The two stayed together. A daughter was born out of their relationship.  

Senior Inspector of Wadala TT police station Shailash Pasalwar told TOI,

Late on Tuesday, when he came home, she had a tiff with him. In a fit of rage, she hit him with a hammer.

Pal has confessed to the murder, the police said.

