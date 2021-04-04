Following the United Kingdom’s move to place Pakistan, Bangladesh, Kenya and the Philippines on its “red list” banning the entry of people arriving from these countries unless they are British or Irish nationals, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to operate additional flights for thousands of migrants staying in Pakistan.

7 Extra Special PIA Flights from April 02 – 08 to Help Britons Return to UK

PIA has arranged 07 extra special flights between 02 April till 08 April to facilitate passengers returning to UK(London & Manchester). Visitors are advised to make their way back before 9th after which UK’s new mandatory stay at hotel policy will come in effect.

PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan said the national flag carrier had decided to operate extra flights before the deadline of April 9.

He said thousands of migrants came to Pakistan from the

UK on Good Friday and Easter holidays and their return became a difficult task.

He said that due to the UK government’s move, the foreign airlines started charging fares of up to Rs400,000 per passenger.

The spokesman said that PIA had decided to increase the number of flights before April 9. 7 PIA flights will now depart for the UK from April 2 to 9.

The additional flights will help people reach their destinations ahead of the new UK travel restrictions come into force. Over 1,400 passengers will travel through the additional flights.

However, a spokesperson for the PIA said that the airline’s scheduled flight to UK on April 9th and April 11th could not be operated as the country has included Pakistan in its red book.

Earlier today, the United Kingdom (UK) had added more countries including Pakistan and Bangladesh to its red list from April 9 – 2021 in order to curb the variants internationally.