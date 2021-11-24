67-year-old faces trial for duping young women on matrimonial sites

An Arab national is undergoing trial in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE) for duping young women on matrimonial websites on the pretext of marriage.

The 67-year-old would lure the women on the sites and is to face the hearing at Sharjah Misdemeanor Court, Khaleej Times reported.

The man, whose name has not been revealed, used to claim he was 47-year-old, separated, with the desire to marry a young woman with certain characteristics.

Public prosecution says the accused found out about the complainant through one of the online match-making websites. The girl

reached out to the accused through the chat feature after reviewing his data and profile.

The girl had matched the description and proceeded to see if the man was legit as per his claims.

