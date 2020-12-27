66 out of 102 Passengers Traced Who Arrived Pakistan from the UK

In a bid to keep a check on the new strain found in Britain, the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) government was reported on Friday to have traced 66 out of the 102 passengers who arrived in the province from the UK on the federal government’s directives.

It was learnt that people from 12 districts, including Mardan, Abbottabad, Swat and Nowshera traveled to the UK, and at least 102 passengers arrived in K-P in one week. According to sources, the K-P health department alerted all district officers following the identification of the people.

A notification issued by the provincial government said all passengers coming from the UK should be tested and stay at home.

The province’s health department said the UK-borne crisis was

more severe than the original one.

According to Reuters, Britain earlier reported that the new variant may be 70 per cent more dangerous than the first.

On December 21, Pakistan banned entry of passengers from the UK into Pakistan over fears concerning the new strain.

Many other countries closed their borders to Britain, suspending travel for Britons, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that a mutated variant had been identified in the country.

The decision to ban travel from the UK was taken by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on a day when the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) cancelled all flights to and from Saudi Arabia.

“Temporary restriction is being put in place on inbound travellers from UK (whether direct or indirect) into Pakistan to be effective from midnight Dec 22 until Dec 29,” the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said in its notification.