20 years old girl married 60 years man, father of 7 children in Bahawalpur, Pakistan.

60 years old Jameel who described himself a single man married 20 years old girl Gori Niaz which went viral on social media.

60 Years Old Man Allegedly Married 20 Yeas Old Girl in Pakistan

Local newspaper published that Jameel duped the girl into marriage after telling her, he is single.

When Jameels children found about the scandal they allegedly kicked him out of the house.

The girl Gori Niaz Daughter of Niaz Ali is from Bahawalpur, and a famous TikTok user with thousands of fan.

Gori Niaz on Istagram video conversation

said that old man just took a selfie with her long ago. The selfie came over social media and became viral. Then a local newspaper made an exclusive false story. So this joint selfie got an interesting title with bunch of lies.The girl just posted her video on Instagram telling all the facts of this selfie. She also claimed that along her father she is going to file a case against that local newspaper for defaming her Image and making false stories on her name.

But video of Gori Niaz which became viral on social media with same old man which is more than just a selfie. She is seen kissing the old man.