6 Women Killed, Several Injured in Jhelum Road Accident

At least 6 women were killed and several others sustained injuries when a dumper collided with a passenger van at Gharibwal village of Jhelum district here on Saturday.

According to rescue officials, the incident caused when a speedy dumper collided with a passenger van, resulting in the death of eight people, whereas five other people were injured.

The ill-fated van was carrying cement factory workers. The male passengers jumped from the van but women and children were hurt.

Among the deceased are identified as Aflatoon Bibi, 65, Maqsoon Begum, 55, Raheela Begum, 22, Zarish, 45, and a little child. All the deceased belonged to Sidhandi village of Chowa Sayedan Shah.

Rescue officials, after

being informed, rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured to the nearby hospital.

Taking notice of the incident, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and sought a report from the administration.

He said the child should be provided with the best medical facilities.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology and MNA from Jhelum, Fawad Chaudhry, also expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the tragic accident and prayed for the early recovery of injured passengers.

