6 Sisters Wed 6 Brothers in Pakistan, All Brides and Grooms are Cousins

The tradition of mass weddings is not rare in Pakistan, but one such mass marriage ceremony has become the talk of the town for its uniqueness, where six sisters of a family have tied the knot with six brothers of another household in Punjab’s city of Multan.

According to local media reports, all the brides and grooms are cousins.

Shafiq, one of the bridegrooms, claimed it was a “love marriage,” Samaa TV reported. One of the brides, Anum, said, “We are happy about getting married on the same day.”

Photos and videos circulating on social media showed that all brides were wearing traditional red dresses. Two of the brides were dressed up in the same outfit.

The grooms were also dressed in

traditional outfits. Their entry to the wedding venue gained the attention of the netizens where they performed Punjabi bhangra outside the wedding hall.



The grooms’ father told media that mass marriages help them to reduce their financial burden.

