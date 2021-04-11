6 Members of a Family Killed as Car Falls into Ditch in Nakyal Area of Kotli AJK

At least six people were killed after a car plunged into a ditch in Nakyal area of Kotli on Sunday morning.

All the passenger including 2 women and 2 children belonged to Mohra Nara village.

Rescue sources said the bodies were shifted to the Kotli DHQ Hospital. A child was injured in the accident and shifted to the hospital for medical attention, they added.

Rescue officials said the deceased include the driver of the vehicle and five members of a family.

Car was traveling from Nakyal to Kotli, with Muhammad Manzoor and his family members were passengers, when driver Muhammad Abid son of Abdul Hameed lost the control and it fell in

to a ditch.

Two men, two women and two children died on spot.

In another incident eight people, two women among them, were killed while eleven others injured after the van they were travelling in plunged into a ditch in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Nowshera district.

Rescue sources relayed the ill-fated van skidded off the Kaka Saheb road and fell into a ditch. School-going children were among those injured in the incident.

The injured were shifted to a nearby medical facility for medical attention, they said, adding the incident occurred due to over-speeding.

On August 18, five persons were killed and several others had sustained injuries when a passenger bus plunged into a ravine near Akbarpura village of Nowshera district. The bus was on its way from Lahore to Peshawar when it careened off the road near Akbarpura and fell into a ravine.