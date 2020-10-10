Six people have been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing just yards away from a Hull children’s play park.

6 Arrested After Abdullah Balouchi, 20, Stabbed To Death in Children’s Park in Hull

Abdullah Balouchi was found collapsed in Peel Street, Hull, beside a local park on Wednesday evening.

The 20-year-old suffered multiple stab wounds and was taken to hospital where he sadly died.

Arrests were made shortly after emergency services arrived at the scene at around 8pm on October 7 and a murder investigation was launched the following afternoon.

Detective Chief Inspector Bob Clark has confirmed further arrests have been made with six people now currently in police custody.

He said: ‘A number of enquiries are underway and ongoing, with leads being followed up and continuous action taking place to fully establish the circumstances of the incident that night.

‘Formal identification has now taken place and Mr Balouchi’s family have released a photograph of their loved one.

‘They are being supported by specially trained officers and

I would ask their privacy is please respected at this incredibly sad time.

‘Further arrests have been made overnight and in total, six people now currently remain in police custody and under investigation in connection to the incident.

‘We know the disorder ensued in the Peel Street area at around 8pm on Wednesday, 7 October, and that weapons were used.

Mr Balouchi, 20-years-old, was injured and taken to hospital where he tragically died.’

Heartbreaking tributes have been left at a corner shop in Wellington Lane next to where Abdullah was fatally stabbed.

One message read: ‘Gone but never forgotten.’ You can read more tributes by clicking here.

A Section 60 order is in place in the area which allows police officers to conduct stop and searches on individuals in the street.

‘Information can be passed on to us via our online portal (link can be found here) via the charity Crimestoppers where your information can remain completely anonymous by calling 0800 555111, or by calling police on 101 with log number 500 of 7 October 2020.’