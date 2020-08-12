S 5ft 2in solicitor, Vahideh Hojatoleslami, 28, allegedly struck Oluwakemi Tayo after he kicked her fiancé out of the VIP area of Loft Studio in Willesden, north-west London.

5ft 2in Solicitor Hit A Bouncer with Stiletto Dripping Him with Blood for Kicking Her Fiancé in London

The commercial property solicitor, whose clients include developers, landlords and investors, was said to be ‘agitated’ and started screaming at him and throwing punches as they made their way towards the exit last October 27.

Mr Tayo told Westminster Magistrates’ Court the defendant used her stiletto ‘as a weapon’ to beat him over the head. Hojatoleslami has denied assault by beating and claims that Mr Tayo swung her round by the neck ‘like a rag doll’.

Appearing in court today wearing a black dress and a grey suit jacket, Hojatoleslami spoke to confirm her name and address.

Prosecutor Jennifer Gatland said: ‘The defendant attended a Halloween party with friends, while upstairs in the VIP area, a drink was spilled and words were exchanged. Mr Tayo was recruited by a colleague to assist him in

the VIP area.

‘Mr Tayo and another colleague arrived at the same time. The defendant was there with her partner. They engaged with security staff. There was shouting and screaming and they were told to leave.

‘Once at the bottom of the stairs, the defendant and her partner met with two other friends. The group refused to leave, stating they wanted their money back.

‘There was some shouting and a dispute by the doorway.

‘The two friends walked out into the street. However, the defendant and her partner remained. The discussion became agitated.

Mr Tayo felt a pain at the top of his head. Mr Tayo turned around and saw the defendant holding a stiletto shoe which she was hitting down and she started swearing.

‘The police were called and they arrived shortly afterwards.’

Mr Tayo told the court that Hojatoleslami was ‘aggressive’ from the moment he saw her standing in the VIP area.

He said: ‘When I got there, I saw my colleague and an Asian male and a female, the female was getting in front of my colleague in an aggressive way.

The trial ran out of time and resumes on August 20.