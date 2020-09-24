55-Year-Old American Woman Reaches Pakistan To Marry 27-Year-Old Lover

A 55-year-old American woman has reached Pakistan to marry the man she is deeply in love with through Facebook, surprisingly, the man is only 27 year old Shehzad and lives in Tandiannwala.

The American woman and the 27 year old Pakistan man met on Facebook and quickly became friends and may marry soon.

This American woman, previously known as Elizabeth Mendez, is now a converted Muslim and changed her name to Mariam.

Elizabeth Mendez, now, Mariam not only proves that true love exists, rather it breaks all stereotypes towards marrying late or young; or the dilemma around age

gaps and marriages!

This isn’t the first time a rather unique age gap and marriage is taking place in Pakistan, in fact, a little while back another woman from US in her 40 marred a 24 years old man in Sialkot.

In line with that, it is through this beautiful bond between Shehzad a 27-year-old and Mariam, a 55-year-old finding love at such an odd age; perhaps, Pakistanis too can understand that it is okay to marry after thirty!

Overall, we wish both Shehzad and Mariam the very best of luck for their newly marital life. It is inspiring to see how truly there are no boundaries when it comes to love!