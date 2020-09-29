55 % British Pakistanis Are Married to First Cousins while in Bradford its 75 %

First Cousin marriages among British Pakistani have Increased Risk of Birth Defects.

British Pakistanis are threatening the health of their children, by marrying their First Cousins. Professor Steve Jones, from University College London, said the common practice in Pakistani communities for cousins to marry each other increased the risk of birth defects.

Lot of children born through these cousin marriages can have hidden genetic damage, Children are much more likely to get two copies of a damaged gene.

According to a report, studies have shown that 55 per cent of British Pakistanis are married to their first cousins – and in Bradford, the number is high, 75 percent of British Pakistani Community is married to their cousin. This practice has been practiced over many generations.

children of first cousins are ten times more likely to have recessive genetic disorders and face deafness, blindness and infant mortality.

British Pakistani Community responded to this saying, there are many British Pakistanis who have married their cousins and none of them have had a problem with their children.

Actually cousin marriage is a great area of concern here and the governments are trying to discourage it. It’s not racist – it’s commone sense.

The cousin marriage among British Pakitanis is due to 3 Reasons:

1. Bring their Uncles and Aunt’s Children from back home to Pakistan

2. Birardari System, Rajpoot, Jatt, Gujjar, families will not prefer to get their girls marry to boy of other cast. Even having boy friend of opposite cast is crime.

3. Trust: Mostly British Pakistani who marry from back home Pakistan prefer to marry with in their family, as it assures them that their girl is not going to get divorce or being use of UK Red Passport.