Four members of a drugs gang who hid more than £150,000 worth of heroin in a cereal box have been jailed.

50 Years Jail for Gang Who Hid Heroin Worth £150,000 In Cereal Box in Leicester

The men, from Leicester and Birmingham, were caught in July 2019 after police intercepted a delivery of 3kg (6lb) of the Class A drug.

Leicestershire Police said catching the group had “stopped more than 10 kilos of Class A drugs from hitting [the] streets”.

East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU), who carried out the investigations, said Eashan Chowdhury was the ringleader who arranged for his “workers” to collect wholesale amounts of heroin.

They said Mohammed Khan was his “right-hand man” and Abubakr Zubair was identified as the supplier.

Chowdhury was found guilty after trial of conspiracy to supply heroin and a

second charge of possession with intent to supply cocaine.

His “workers” – Zubair, Khan, and Samadul Islam – had previously admitted conspiracy to supply heroin.

All four were jailed on 9 April.

On Friday, two other men connected to the case – Mohammed Miah and Azid Khan – admitted charges of converting criminal property.