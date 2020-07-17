50 People Trapped Under the Debris of Triple-Storey Marriage Hall in Chakswari

A triple-storeyed marriage hall building collapsed on Friday in Chakswari Town of Mirpur, where a rescue operation is underway to help people out from under the rubble, police said.

The incident occurred when labourers were working to renovate the building of a marriage hall in Mirpur’s Chaksawari area.

Police said that so far more than 50 people are stuck beneath the rubble and 15 people have been rescued from under the

debris of the building.

A police official said that the owner of the marriage hall, Nadeem, and manger is also among those buried in the building’s rubble.

Soon after the incident, rescue staff reached the spot and initiated to pull people out from under the debris.

So far, 15 people have been rescued from the rubble and efforts are underway to recover others from the debris.

The deputy commissioner Mirpur informed that Pakistan Army officials and rescue personnel are taking part in the rescue operation.