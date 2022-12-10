5 men died in a in a deadly road accident near Lalamusa on GT Road today in the morning.

5 Men Died on GT Road Accident, 4 Belong to Mirpur





3 men belong to Kaneeli town and belong to New Jaboot Jatlan, Raja Zahid Khan son of Raja Laal Khan.



All of the victims were traveling on a Shahzor (Loader Vehicle) for their regular business when their vehicle collided with the truck.

Vehicle was fully damaged and all the people were shifted to hospital by rescue teams. The next kin of the victims were informed who arrive on the incident spot and collected the dead bodies of their beloved one.



May Allah rest their souls

in peace and give their family members and friends Sabar to bear this loss.

A large number of people including officials and politicians attended funeral prayers of the deceaseds.

3 Years ago Usama Qamar, son of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira who had passed away on GT road accident, Usama and his friend Hamza, on the way back from Kharian, lost control of the car and rammed it into a roadside tree just a few kilometres away from home in Lalamusa on Friday. They both died on the spot.

It is to be noted that the accident took place due to speeding and negligence while a case has been registered against the driver in City Lala Musa police station.