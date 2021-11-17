Two men have been found guilty of the murder of a man left seriously injured after a town centre fight.

5 Men Convicted Over Amir Shafique’s Murrder During Fight in Aylesbury

Amir Shafique, 22, was attacked close to Edinburgh Playing Fields in Lembrook Walk, Aylesbury, in October 2020.

Three other men were also convicted of manslaughter after an 11-week trial at Reading Crown Court.

Det Ch Insp Andy Shearwood, of Thames Valley Police, said: “This tragic case is a classic example of a joint enterprise attack.”

Mr Shafique was found at the scene with severe injuries and taken to Stoke Mandeville Hospital, where he died.

A second injured man, in his twenties, was treated in hospital.

Det Ch Insp Shearwood said the altercation “arose from previous arguments”.

“This whole incident took place in a public place in full view of members of the public, and is sadly yet another example of the dangers of carrying weapons,” he said.

“Amir suffered horrific injuries that night, and none of those convicted have taken any responsibility for their actions.”

Charlie Irwin, 22, of Radnor End, Aylesbury and Nasim Khan, aged 24, of

Ruskin Way, Aylesbury, were found guilty of murder.

Mohammed Wasim, 20, of Thrasher Road, Aylesbury, Ishmael Shah, 23, of Cotterills Lane, Birmingham, and Bertie Turvey, aged 22, of Henry Road, Aylesbury were acquitted of murder, but found guilty of his manslaughter.

Three other men were acquitted of murder and manslaughter charges.

Joint enterprise is a legal doctrine which allows the prosecution of members of a group or gang for murder when it cannot be proved which member of the group inflicted the fatal blow.

The police investigation ascertained that a meeting with Mr Shafique had been arranged through social media to resolve previous grievances, and that a fight was planned.

“The original altercation arose from previous arguments, and although not all of the defendants physically attacked Amir, five of them were proven to have played a part in Amir’s death.

“It was an incident that brought great shock and disbelief to Amir’s family, and the impact this incident had on the local community was also significant.

The five defendants arrived at the scene armed with an array of weapons and made preparations to avoid identification, Thames Valley Police said.

All will be sentenced at a later date.