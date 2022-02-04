5 Killed After Clash Between Two Rival Groups in Bhara Kahu, Islamabad

At least five persons were killed and seven sustained wounds in an armed clash between two groups in Islamabad’s Bhara Kahu on Thursday.

Police officials told the media that the armed clash occurred in Phulgran village in Phulgran village in Bhara Kahu in which five persons lost their lives over personal enmity.

Armed men opened indiscriminate fire over a vehicle resulting in the death of Raja Nasir, Raja Haroon Advocate, Imran Saeed and Adnan while a man named Zeeshan was critically injured and was shifted to a polyclinic hospital. ۔

Deputy Inspector General

(DIG), Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Operations and Superintendent Police (SP) City reached the incident site.

Police said that the accused have been identified and will be arrested soon.

Earlier in September last year, at least seven people had been killed and sixteen others injured in an armed clash between two groups during a jirga in Upper Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The firing incident had taken place in Upper Dir’s area of Ganu Cham, where a jirga was going on to settle an old dispute between two groups.

Seven people lost their lives on the spot, while 16 others sustained bullet wounds. The injured and bodies had been moved to Upper Dir District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ).