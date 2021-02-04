Five cops were booked for publicly beating up three women who were allegedly arrested for robbery in Swat on Wednesday.

5 Cops Booked Who Kicked Three Women Allegedly Arrested for Robbery in Pakistan

The women were slapped and kicked in broad daylight while being made to sit in a police van by officers of the Saidu Sharif Police Station and Kokarai Police Station.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan also took notice of the incident. The provincial chief minister further ordered for the incident to be investigated thoroughly and a report submitted to him immediately.

“The incident of public violence against women by the police is intolerable,” the chief minister stated. “All officials involved in the incident will be severely

punished in accordance with the law. No officer will be allowed to overstep their authority,” Khan asserted while taking notice.

The suspended officers were identified as SHO Police Station Saidu Sharif SI Rafiullah, ASHO Police Station Kokarai SI Ayaz Ahmad and constables Muhammad Alam, Ishaq and Fazal Khaliq.

KP Inspector General of Police Dr Sanaullah Abbasi arrested the three SHOs involved in the incident. “Respecting women is important in Peshawar. The investigation against the women who allegedly stole is underway but no one is allowed to take the law into their own hands,” the provincial IG stated.

All officers involved will be severely punished, Dr Abbasi said, echoing the CM’s statements. “DIG Malakand and DPO will investigate the incident themselves, and I will also be personally supervising,” he added. TLTP