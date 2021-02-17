5 British-Pakistani Men Sentenced for Armed Robberies in Stores in Bradford

Ismail Ahmed, 18; Anas Ahmed, 19, both of Cottam Terrace, Bradford, and Aidan Naveed, 18, of Waverley Terrace, Bradford, all jointly conspired together to rob stores in Bradford, Queensbury, Wilsden and Denholme over a period of months.

A 17-year-old youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, also conspired with Ismail and Anas Ahmed and Naveed to commit some of the robberies.

The shop robberies followed the same pattern; a group of four or five men wearing dark clothing, gloves and balaclavas would enter the shop, demand money from the till, jump over the shop counter and fill a duvet, laundry bag, holdall or rucksack with cash, cigarettes or stamps.

On each occasion one of the men holding a weapon, usually an axe, would stay on guard at the front door of the shop, acting as a lookout, while the robbery was in progress.

The gang would then leave and drive off in a getaway car, Bradford Crown Court heard today.

The shops targeted by the gang included Costcutter in Beacon Road, Buttershaw; Scholemoor Convenience Store; Co-op Stores, Fair Road,

Wibsey; other Co-op stores in Queensbury, in Wilsden and another in School Street, Denholme.

Anas Ahmed was sentenced to six years and six months in a young offenders institution the two charges he faced for the two conspiracies to rob.

Ismail Ahmed was sentenced to six years and three months in a young offenders institution for the same offences.

Naveed was sentenced to five years and seven months in a young offenders institution for the same offences.

All three were told they will serve half of their respective sentences custody and then be released to serve the remainder out on licence.

The 17-year-old youth was sentenced to an 18-month detention and training order for his part in the conspiracies to rob.

A fifth defendant, Hamid Yameen, 19, of Clive Place, Bradford, was also sentenced for conspiracy to rob. He was given a two-year community order, ordered to complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 300 hours unpaid work in the community.