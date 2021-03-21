5 British Men Punished for Roaming Around Freely in Mirpur and Not Following SOPs

5 British citizens who were roaming around freely in Mirpur city were stopped by local administration for not following the social distance and SOPs.

All of them were wearing same colour dress and were carrying cross body bags and wandering in the city in a car without wearing face masks.

When they were stopped and inquired, local administration came to knew they are British nationals who arrive few days earlier from UK and have not completed the 14 days period which is mandatory as per law.

Mirpur Magistrate fined them for not wearing masks and following SOPS and all of them were sent for PCT test along with a warning. In the second picture (right) it is seen how locals are punished for violating rules.

It is worth to mention here that last week Federal govt of Pakistan issued a report, that the third wave of has started in Pakistan and attributed the rising number of cases to the UK strain.

“Yes, there is no doubt that the third wave has started and basically, the phenomena that’s driving it is the spread of the UK strain,” Umar said while talking to a private news channel on Thursday evening.

When asked whether a third wave of the has started with the surge in the cases, Umar said that the uptick in cases was witnessed in districts where a large portion of the Pakistan British community lives.

“We then asked NIH to carry out genome sequencing, after which it became evident in northern Pakistan, including Islamabad,” said Umar, who also heads the country nerve centre for response.

Later, he added, sequencing was carried out across the country. “[We reached the conclusion that] the dominant strain right now is the UK strain.”

Due to rising cases and deaths in Mirpur, local administration imposed strict restriction in Mirpur District at start of this month.

People of Mirpur have a mix reaction for local administration for stopping British nationals and imposing fine on them.

One said, Well done, they must be

treated lawfully whatsoever. Being overseas doesn’t give you immunity to wander or put public health at risk! Ask them would they be able to do the same in the UK or they only want to do all this stuff on here because we gonna live here, they will fly away running back if crisis strikes harder.

Another citizen said, We are facing such a severe crisis people are dying everyday and these people are coming to enjoy & roam around and attend weddings and are affecting other people as well.

Another said, They should be treated well, Business of Mirpur is almost dependent upon Overseas Pakistanis so remember their this side too

They are wearing masks ,they are made to have test in UK before traveling, then at Islamabad airport and then at Mangla entry point, not to mention the huge some of money they pay for tests in Britain and are only allowed to go home after testing negative? why should they not be allowed to go out despite being negative while other people are roaming around freely ???

In a time of distress in Mirpur where so many people are dying everyday & new cases are being reported. Why there is so much urge to come here for enjoyment & marriages. Cant they wait and let the condition get better then come. Everyday I see wedding while restriction was imposed in city and mostly of them are British. Everyone should act responsibly and give a little sacrifice in a time of distress & i am not targeting British specifically everyone should act responsibly irrespective of where they come from.

The 3rd wave has effected all of the world, with or without British coming here the crisis would have spread anyway, British urging to travel to and from Pakistan are made to have tests before and after traveling, it is just plain absurd to blame them for the spreading , look at your own people in markets how they are neglecting the sops which leads to virus spreading

Well done they deserve … Specially ugly bags they carry 24*7.

